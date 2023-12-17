Principal | Scali Rasmussen, PC

Jasmin Baveja Bhandari, a principal at Scali Rasmussen, PC, specializes in labor and employment law. She advises clients on compliance with employment laws, represents businesses in various disputes and defends against wage and hour class actions. Bhandari earned her Juris Doctor degree from USC Gould School of Law and is fluent in multiple languages. She actively promotes literacy, love of learning and offers sexual harassment prevention training. Bhandari is keenly focused on using early resolution and mediation to achieve favorable settlements for her clients, making her a valuable member of the Employment and Litigation practice teams.