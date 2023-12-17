Jennifer Brewer

Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer

Activision Blizzard

Jen Brewer, chief ethics & compliance officer at Activision Blizzard, is a dynamic leader excelling in building trust and authenticity in changing business landscapes. Her team manages integrated investigations, companywide ethics and compliance training, and policy development and enforcement. She advocates for transparency, exemplified by her work on the Transparency Report, which sets a Fortune 500 benchmark. Brewer focuses on ensuring that employees can safely report concerns and takes pride in initiatives like the Way2Play Heroes program, a global ethics ambassador program spanning all Activision Blizzard businesses.