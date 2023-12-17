Partner | Sklar Kirsh LLP

Jennifer L. Cohen is a corporate partner at Sklar Kirsh LLP with extensive experience as in-house corporate counsel and an associate representing corporate clients. Her areas of expertise encompass M&A, equity investments, capital markets, commercial transactions and corporate governance across various industries, including media, sports and consumer products. Cohen holds a Juris Doctorate from USC Gould School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in economics from Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania. She’s received recognitions such as “Southern California Rising Star” by Super Lawyers and was featured in Lawdragon 500 X - The Next Generation.