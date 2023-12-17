Director of RSVP | L.A. Works

Jessica Carrera, director of RSVP at L.A. Works, is a dynamic leader with a background in the nonprofit sector and project management. She started her career at Mount St. Mary’s University, aiming to improve educational outcomes. In 2014, she joined L.A. Works, where she now directs RSVP, a national volunteer program for older adults. During the pandemic, Carrera led the transition to virtual volunteering, creating innovative programs like TeleSocial. She’s strengthened partnerships, doubling Latinx volunteer engagement and mobilizing almost 700 new volunteers.