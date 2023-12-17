Principal & Founder | Cause IMPACTS

Jessica Nolan Daugherty, founder of Cause IMPACTS, is a dedicated policy analyst and community organizer with a career spanning social justice causes. Her experience in nonprofits and the private sector led her to establish Cause IMPACTS, breaking down silos between sectors to drive social innovation. Daugherty has spearheaded numerous initiatives, such as a citywide youth development plan for Los Angeles, digital upskilling programs and homelessness solutions. She holds a master’s in public policy and actively serves her community, contributing to various boards and advocating for civic engagement and education.