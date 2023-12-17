Chief Legal Officer

Discovery Land Company

Jill Basinger, the first chief legal officer at Discovery Land Company, leverages her extensive experience as a former partner at prestigious law firms to enhance her company’s success. Her unique skill lies in recognizing the human aspects behind business and legal disputes and resolving them proactively. Basinger’s illustrious career showcases her exceptional legal and interpersonal skills, earning her recognition as an aggressive litigator with a track record of favorable verdicts and settlements. She has been honored by The Hollywood Reporter, The Daily Journal, Variety and Southern California Super Lawyers.