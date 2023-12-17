Gittings Global - NE91561 (© Gittings Photography)

Member | Mintz

Lara D. Compton is a member at Mintz, where she specializes in healthcare law, offering regulatory guidance to various healthcare stakeholders. Her expertise spans HIPAA privacy, health data regulations and HIPAA breach investigations. She played a crucial role in Fulgent Genetics’ acquisition of Inform Diagnostics and effectively resolved a county privacy audit. Compton is recognized for her achievements, holding multiple awards. She is a notable speaker and author in the healthcare industry, actively contributing pro bono services and promoting well-being. Compton also competes in triathlons and engaged in her firm’s Well-Being and Pro Bono Committees.