Director of Asset Management

Trion Properties

Lauren Feder, director of asset management at Trion Properties, brings her financial and acquisitions expertise to this private equity real estate firm. She joined in 2019 as an acquisitions associate, rising to her current role. Feder excels in due diligence, acquisitions and dispositions, contributing to Trion’s expansion on the West Coast and into the Southeast. She oversees business plans, marketing, leasing and renovations, driving Trion’s growth in the multifamily real estate market. Feder is also active in the Jewish Federation Real Estate and Construction Network and supports Phase One Foundation.