Vice President, Human Resources

Caltrol Inc.

Lena Bradshaw, vice president of human resources at Caltrol Inc., embodies determination and resilience. As an immigrant, she overcame language barriers to excel academically and professionally. With over 22 years in human resources, Bradshaw was a pivotal figure at the L.A. Times for nearly three years, overseeing editorial and business HR functions and fostering a supportive workplace. She has transformed organizations through innovative HR programs, diversity initiatives and talent management strategies. Her achievements were recognized by the organization, leading to her recent appointment as the vice president of human resources at Caltrol.