Chief Operating Officer | Pathways LA

Lisa Cahill, chief operating officer at Pathways LA, demonstrated exceptional leadership during the pandemic when she assumed the role of interim executive director amid unexpected loss. She led her team, impacting thousands of families and childcare providers, achieving significant growth in the number of families, children and providers served. Cahill secured a partnership with LA Metro, enabling the opening of a new childcare center. Her initiatives led to a $13M budget increase and a 20% reduction in administrative and IT costs. Cahill played a vital role in establishing vaccination clinics and food distribution during the pandemic.