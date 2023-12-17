CEO & Founder

TIME TO ACT Entertainment

Luciana Brafman is a two-time Emmy® nominated producer with over 20 years of experience, starting her career as an attorney in New York. She’s worked on shows like “Survivor” and “The Apprentice” and was an executive producer for Montel Williams’ first film “Little Pieces.” Brafman represented Brazilian film production company Rio Vermelho Produções and worked on Oprah Winfrey’s “The Big Give.” She launched Time To Act Entertainment in 2021, combining her entertainment background with a passion for activism, which was inspired by her parents’ political activism.