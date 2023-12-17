Head of Human Resources

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

Nicole Cressman, the head of human resources at Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, transitioned from property management to human resources in 2018, taking a temporary HR role at Matthews™ that later turned into a permanent position. Over the years, she played a vital role in building and expanding the HR department to support the company’s rapid growth from three to over 20 locations nationwide. Cressman’s responsibilities span recruitment, training, employee benefits and department restructuring. She actively supports various community-focused initiatives by contributing to animal rescue programs and local church charities across California.