Nicole Friday is the president of NICE CROWD, a prominent entertainment and tourism company known for organizing events celebrating BIPOC culture and achievements. Together with her husband, she has diversified their portfolio to include comedy, health & wellness, food and fine art events. Friday is renowned for her role in producing the annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF), a global gathering that brings together enthusiasts, industry executives and talent to celebrate Black culture. She also pioneered the About Women Leadership Breakfast at ABFF. As an alumna of Howard University, Friday is dedicated to supporting aspiring artists and entrepreneurs.