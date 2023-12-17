Executive Director | Living Advantage, Inc.

Pamela R. Clay, the executive director of Living Advantage, Inc., has transformed the 30-year-old nonprofit into a powerful force in the lives of Southern California’s foster youth. After her mother’s passing, she took the helm and infused the organization with innovative technology, social networking and media. Clay has made a substantial impact, building a community of over 30,000 businesses and individuals who contribute, support and invest in the futures of foster children. Her entrepreneurial vision and dedication are the driving force behind the organization’s inspiring work.