Executive Director & CEO | House of Ruth

Pat Bell, executive director & CEO of House of Ruth, embodies resilience and compassion. She has lived a life where she could have been perceived as a victim but instead chose to be a survivor and lift others up along her journey. She has had many careers in her life, but since becoming part of House of Ruth, Bell has found her calling and strives to be an example of positivity, kindness and compassion to all who have met her and those who are fortunate to be in her orbit.