Founder | The Purple Agency

Phylicia Fant, founder of The Purple Agency, has a remarkable career in the music industry. With significant roles at Columbia Records and Warner Music Group, she has earned recognition on Billboard’s Women in Music list and ASCAP Women Behind the Music. In 2022, she assumed the role of Head of Music Industry Partnerships at Amazon Music. Fant is a graduate of Spelman College and actively serves as a cabinet member of the Jewish Federation Real Estate and Construction Network. She is a dedicated supporter of the Phase One Foundation, which advances clinical cancer research.