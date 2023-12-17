(Abraham Joseph Pal)

Owner & Founder

4EVER MAGIC COSMETICS

Ravit Darougar, an immigrant from Israel, is the CEO of 4EVER MAGIC COSMETICS. She started her journey in the U.S. working at an entry-level position and rapidly proved her worth. Her company’s flagship product, the Double Shade Seductive Eyebrow Gel, was developed out of her desire for a high-quality, safe and affordable cosmetic solution. Despite numerous challenges in formula development, manufacturing equipment modification and packaging design, Darougar’s determination prevailed. She also actively contributes to various charitable causes like stopping homelessness and helping low-income at-risk women by providing free products.