(Patrick T. Power/Photo by Patrick T. Power)

President and incoming CEO

Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

Sarah Chavarria is the president and future CEO of Delta Dental of California, poised to become the company’s first female CEO. With over 30 years of experience in various leadership roles across multiple industries, she’s been instrumental in leading Delta Dental. She champions diversity, equity and inclusion and prioritizes the employee experience by fostering engagement and launching inclusion communities. Chavarria has overseen the implementation of advanced technology solutions and improved working conditions for employees. She has a profound social impact, directing the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to provide millions to community organizations and spearheading oral health initiatives.