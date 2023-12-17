Chief Executive Officer

French Toast Agency

Sarah Duru, CEO of the French Toast Agency, leverages her passion for communications and love for the Latin community in the music industry. Fluent in Spanish, she moved to L.A. to immerse herself further, ultimately founding her agency. Duru’s dedication and strategic prowess have made her a force in the Latin music industry. Her work in bringing singers to other markets established her as a pivotal member in the music industry. She played a pivotal role in artists’ success and managed PR for the successful RBD reunion tour.