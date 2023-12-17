Executive Director

All Peoples Community Center

Saundra Bryant, executive director of All Peoples Community Center for 40 years, embodies dedicated community involvement and leadership. Her tenure has seen significant milestones, including establishing the center’s first grant with the United Way of Greater Los Angeles in 1984 and being honored with the Black History Month Award by Congresswoman Lucille Elsa Roybal-Allard in 2017. Bryant’s leadership played a pivotal role in securing the sponsorship of Angel City Football Club since 2019. She has been a mentor to many, with numerous staff members having started as program attendees.