Director of Education | 826LA

Shani Foster, the director of education at 826LA, transitioned from a successful music career to education, becoming a passionate advocate for young students. She revitalized 826LA’s mission, achieving significant increases in student engagement and community involvement. Under Foster’s exceptional leadership, the organization successfully served over 6,170 students in 2023, fostering creativity and providing invaluable support. Her intentional approach to leadership, resilience and commitment to education makes her a true inspiration. She completed her B.A. in music at Spelman College and attended graduate school at Westminster Choir College, earning her master of music in vocal pedagogy and performance.