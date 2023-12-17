Shannon Melania Fernando

Founder & CEO | Alabaster International

Shannon Fernando is a highly accomplished nurse practitioner executive who successfully manages dual roles as the chief innovations officer at Los Angeles Christian Health Centers (LACHC) and founder/CEO of Alabaster International. At LACHC, She is dedicated to serving vulnerable populations and spearheading critical initiatives like street medicine and COVID-19 response efforts. Simultaneously, Fernando leads Alabaster International’s humanitarian endeavors in East Africa, with a focus on healthcare, youth empowerment and educational capacity building. Her commitment to healthcare and education is evident in her volunteer work and role as a presenter.