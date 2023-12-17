Smita Goel Bagla

Managing Principal | Aligned Strategies

Smita Bagla, a serial entrepreneur, corporate executive and angel investor, leads Aligned Strategies (Alignstra), a boutique management consulting firm. She specializes in helping Fortune 2000 corporate clients with new product development and digital transformation strategies. Bagla is passionate about startups, serving as an active board member in various sectors. Her entrepreneurial success includes exits in enterprise software and innovation game products. Bagla actively promotes women’s empowerment and minority upliftment. She co-executive produced the award-winning comedy film “Four Samosas” and is a recurring theater actor at the acclaimed Santa Monica Playhouse.