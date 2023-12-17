Founder

A New Way of Life Reentry Project

Susan Burton founded A New Way of Life Reentry Project (ANWOL) to help formerly incarcerated women reintegrate into society. Her personal struggles led her to create a safe space for women to heal. ANWOL offers safe housing, serving over 1,600 women and reuniting 400 with their children and also providing legal services to over 4,000 individuals. Burton created the Sisterhood Alliance for Freedom and Equity (SAFE) Housing Network, which spans 31 organizations in the U.S. and three international sites, housing over 700 formerly incarcerated individuals and providing reentry services to nearly 12,000 people since 2019.