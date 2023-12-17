Founder & President | AM PR Group

Vanessa Anderson, founder and president of AM PR Group, has committed to amplifying the voices of marginalized communities and is a sought-after figure in entertainment public relations. Her visionary approach and strong partnerships have propelled clients to international stardom, securing top-tier media placements. Beyond professional success, her multicultural upbringing inspires a mission for a more inclusive industry. She mentors young publicists and serves on industry boards. Anderson’s journey from South L.A. to the pinnacle of entertainment PR exemplifies passion, resilience and commitment to diversity and inclusion. Her client portfolio includes celebrities, musicians and athletes with notable collaborations.