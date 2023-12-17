Chief Executive Officer

St. Vincent Meals on Wheels

Veronica Dover, CEO of St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, holds a degree in psychology and is a licensed therapist. With over two decades of experience in the nonprofit sector, she advanced from a mental health intern at the Family Service Association to serving as the chief operating officer for 24 years. In her role as CEO, she expanded meal services to provide for 2,000 seniors across Los Angeles. She introduced the Talking Tech Program, enabling seniors to connect through technology with guidance from trained youth mentors, ensuring the well-being and independence of the elderly.