Vice President Communications

Virgin Galactic

Aleanna Crane serves as the vice president of communications at Virgin Galactic, a pioneering commercial human spaceflight company headquartered in Orange County. In her role, she directs comprehensive corporate communications and marketing strategies, shaping the global perception of Virgin Galactic as it leads the new era of space exploration. Under Crane’s leadership, Virgin Galactic successfully launched its commercial service in 2023, marked by the historic “Galactic 01” and “Galactic 02” inaugural flights. These milestones garnered global attention through her strategic storytelling approach, emphasizing meaningful connections with diverse audiences. Her expertise extends beyond spaceflight coordination. Crane manages diverse responsibilities including media relations, marketing, budgeting, event management and internal communications. Prior to coming on board with Virgin Galactic in 2018, she served as the corporate media communications manager to the CEO at Hewlett Packard where she managed speaking and communication engagements.

