SVP, Region Executive, Consumer Bank

Bank of America

Alex Bravo is the preferred bank region executive for Bank of America in Orange County and the South Bay, overseeing nearly 130 financial centers with over 1,100 employees, including bilingual specialists. She maintains the number one deposit share amongst competitors, accumulating $46.3 billion in client deposits and serving 1.2 million households. Under her leadership, deposits and households have grown annually. Bravo emphasizes a quality client experience, risk management and responsible growth. Active in the community and within the bank, she leads employee networks and advocates for diversity and inclusion. Her achievements include doubling financial education workshops and hiring over 500 new teammates. Bravo initiated a video/virtual appointment pilot to enhance customer accessibility. Committed to giving back, she supports various causes, earning accolades like the White House Presidential Volunteer Service Award and the 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award from Bank of America.

