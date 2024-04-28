Chief Executive Officer

Groundswell

Alison Edwards boasts a 25-year tenure with Groundswell, formerly the OC Human Relations Council, culminating in her role as CEO since 2017, following stints as program director for the BRIDGES program and deputy director. Her leadership heralded the organization’s 2023 rebranding to “Groundswell,” rejuvenating the 30-year-old nonprofit to broaden its outreach across Orange County. Groundswell collaborates closely with the OC Human Relations Commission, annually releasing the Hate Crime Report. Edwards’ guidance facilitated clearer understanding and amplified outreach, anticipating expansion beyond Orange County. Under her stewardship, Groundswell fosters inclusivity and equity, empowering diverse stakeholders from students to corporate leaders. Community Dialogues and the “Shaping Tomorrow” series exemplify initiatives promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Edwards holds degrees from the University of Colorado at Boulder and Claremont Graduate University. The fundamental framework of Groundswell’s programs is empowerment strategies rooted in diverse leadership development and creative conflict resolution.