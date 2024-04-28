Executive Medical Director of Hematology

City of Hope Orange County

Dr. Amrita Krishnan, M.D., is a leading figure in cancer research and treatment, particularly in multiple myeloma, at City of Hope Orange County. As executive medical director of hematology and director of the Judy and Bernard Briskin Center for Multiple Myeloma Research, her team’s efforts have propelled multiple myeloma research forward significantly. Dr. Krishnan’s center, a vital resource for hundreds of new patients yearly, is the only Southern California member of the Multiple Myeloma Research Consortium, conducting numerous cutting-edge clinical trials. Her expertise extends to immunotherapy, where her team explores innovative treatments like Talquetamab for relapsed myeloma. An Orange County resident, she was among the first clinicians to join City of Hope Orange County. Dr. Krishnan was also instrumental in bringing successful transplant therapy to HIV patients with lymphoma when many believed such patients were too weak to tolerate the procedure. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, her contributions have reshaped cancer care.

