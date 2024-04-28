Managing Director

DemandSkill

Amy Winchell is a longtime technology media sales professional with a track record for success. Investors in DemandSkill chose her to take their innovative AI-based lead generation and sales technology platform into a fast-growing marketplace. With more than 30 years in the tech industry, Winchell leads DemandSkill, an AI-based demand generation technology company that helps clients optimize sales leads. She and the DemandSkill team are passionate about helping businesses grow their revenue and achieve their goals using advanced AI-based technology. Under Winchell’s leadership, the company has designed solutions that are effective and efficient, made to provide the right leads to a company’s sales team at the right time. DemandSkill prides itself as a partner who truly understands the B2B demand gen industry and is committed to helping customers succeed.

