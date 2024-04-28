(COPYRIGHT DARREN JLAZARUS 2018)

President & CEO

The Pet Adoption Center

of Orange County

April Josephson, an accomplished Orange County professional, boasts extensive animal welfare leadership and local government experience. As a legal and business consultant, she has served diverse sectors including private businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits. In 2017, Josephson founded The Pet Adoption Center of Orange County (PAC-OC) to support OC Animal Care and provide a convenient adoption facility for South County residents. Under her guidance, PAC-OC has facilitated the adoption of 600 dogs into loving homes, managed by a dedicated team of 85 volunteers. Josephson’s strategic partnerships, notably with the City of Lake Forest, have extended support to homeless pets and citizens facing pet surrender. The annual South County Pet Expo, organized by PAC-OC, is a prominent adoption event promoting responsible pet care. Collaborative efforts with youth organizations like Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts have further enriched the community. Josephson’s contributions have garnered recognition from local authorities and residents, enhancing animal welfare services in the region.

