Managing Partner, President & CEO

St.George & Carnegie: Nautilus

Armed with a Juris Doctorate, master’s in business, and executive certification from Harvard in key business domains, Ardelle Catherine St.George established her firm’s pillars in cybersecurity, experiential/digital transformation, sustainability and artificial intelligence. Her international teams offer a comprehensive range of legal, business and technical services to facilitate clients’ digital transformation in today’s dynamic economy. Complementing her practice, she founded THE WAVE CONNECTION®, a multimedia platform showcasing client innovation, underpinning her mission, THE CLIENTS’ CHOICE®, to tailor services to client needs. Through St.George & Carnegie, St.George spearheads significant initiatives. In cybersecurity, she educates through programs like CyberSecurity: the Security Issue of Our Time. She champions global waterway cleanup efforts and integrates sustainability into education with partners like the Wyland Foundation and the United Nations. In medtech and healthcare she fosters innovation and commercialization, leveraging AI, AR, VR and other technologies.