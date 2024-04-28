(Paul Smith/Paul Smith Photography)

Wealth Advisor

Avitas Wealth Management

Becky Rang, Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®) and Retirement Management Advisor (RMA®) joined Avitas Wealth Management in 2021, bringing over a decade of experience in the wealth management industry. She enjoys providing thoughtful financial solutions that have a positive impact on client’s lives and utilizes the AWM Total Wealth Organizer to translate goals into action. Rang finds great satisfaction in helping families establish a long-lasting legacy through collaboration, coordination and education. Rang received her CPWA certification from the Yale School of Management and pursued business administration and management studies at California State University, Northridge. Rang creates enduring legacies through comprehensive financial planning, charitable giving and investment strategies. She offers personalized wealth management services to address individual needs.