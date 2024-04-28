Partner

Tressler LLP

Bicvan Brown exemplifies leadership and excellence in law, community and her role at Tressler LLP. As partner and chair of the firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, she’s instrumental in shaping the firm’s direction. Recently inaugurated as president of the Vietnamese American Bar Association of Southern California, Brown’s influence extends across legal and cultural spheres. She leads the Orange County Bar Association’s Labor & Employment Law Section and actively mentors young attorneys while offering invaluable guidance to businesses navigating California’s complex employment laws. Her linguistic proficiency in Vietnamese and Spanish uniquely equips her to serve diverse clients, providing bilingual legal counsel and translating essential documents. With a focus on employment matters, Brown handles trials, arbitrations and mediations, defending against various claims and securing favorable outcomes for clients. She also led a toy drive as president of the Vietnamese American Bar Association of Southern California.

