Bonni Pomush, the current CEO of Working Wardrobes, assumed leadership in 2021, succeeding the organization’s founder after 31 years. With a robust background in leadership across government and nonprofits, she is dedicated to fostering a collaborative and positive workplace culture. Pomush has a proven track record of success with over 25 years of leadership experience in government and nonprofit work. In her previous role, she secured more than $6 million in capital campaign funds and $1 million from events and annual giving. Her strategic acumen has propelled Working Wardrobes to new heights, earning accolades such as recognition in the Orange County Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” and The Orange County Register’s “Best Charitable Organization.” Despite challenges like a devastating fire and the pandemic, Pomush remains committed to the organization’s mission, serving nearly 5,000 clients in her first year and spearheading initiatives for continued growth.