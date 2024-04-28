Chief Executive Officer

Civility Partners, Inc.

Catherine Mattice, MA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, is the founder/CEO of Civility Partners, a consulting firm focused on helping organizations create respectful workplace cultures and specializing in turning around toxic cultures. Civility Partners’ clients range from Fortune 500 to small businesses across many industries. Mattice is a TEDx speaker and an HR thought-leader who has appeared in such venues as USA Today, Bloomberg, CNN, NPR and many other national news outlets as an expert. She’s an award-winning speaker, author and blogger and has 50+ courses reaching global audiences on LinkedIn Learning. Her award-winning book, “BACK OFF! Your Kick-Ass Guide to Ending Bullying at Work,” was hailed by international leadership-guru, Ken Blanchard, as “The most comprehensive and valuable handbook on the topic.”

