Chief Financial Officer

California Bank & Trust

Chikako Tyler’s tenure at California Bank & Trust (CB&T) began in 2010 as a real estate analyst, progressing through risk management and corporate credit and finance. Appointed CFO in 2018, she expanded her responsibilities to include treasury management and enterprise incentive compensation by 2021. Tyler directs the bank’s financial and strategic planning, emphasizing her commitment to empowering others and making a positive impact. Recognized for her achievements, she attended the International Women’s Forum Executive Leadership Fellows Program at Harvard in 2015 and has been featured in American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking issue. Tyler’s initiatives include founding CB&T’s Banking on Women Business Resource Group, mentoring over 60 women. In the past 24 months, she has led various successes, such as implementing risk grading processes, achieving cost savings, boosting treasury revenues and driving diversity initiatives. Tyler also played a pivotal role in integrating risk strategy into the annual executive plan.

