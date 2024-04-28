Chief Operating Officer Second

Harvest Food Bank

Chrislynn Van Skiver’s leadership at Second Harvest Food Bank spans seven years, marked by excellence in operations, volunteer engagement and fund development. Recently promoted to chief operating officer, she oversees a team of 68 employees, demonstrating exceptional leadership. In her previous role as director of operations, Van Skiver managed facility upgrades and repairs and led the workflow at Harvest Solutions Farm. Her career highlights include optimizing volunteer engagement and orchestrating successful fundraising events like the Harvesters Fashion Show. She’s credited with launching innovative programs like Harvest Solutions Farm and large-scale food distributions during the pandemic. Beyond her professional achievements, Van Skiver advocates for social change through involvement in nonprofit committees and volunteer work. Recognized for her contributions, she was nominated for the Irvine Chamber of Commerce Women of Influence Award and received the Associates of Fundraising Professional Diversity Scholar Award.