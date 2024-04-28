Founder & CEO

FarmHouse Rescue

In 2016, Danielle Judd faced a life-threatening ordeal while pregnant with her third child, battling bacterial meningitis, organ failure and sepsis. Her near-death experience ignited a profound realization of life’s preciousness and a commitment to selflessness. Despite grappling with memory loss and deep depression upon returning home, she found solace and purpose through rescuing an off-the-track racehorse named Lovey, inspiring her to establish the nonprofit Farmhouse Rescue in 2018. Through boundless energy and unwavering dedication, Judd has rescued over 70 animals and transformed countless lives, offering hope to individuals on the brink of despair, including those emerging from adversity like ex-prisoners and adults with autism. Her innovative initiatives, such as live feeds for children in cancer wards and personalized farm visits, embody her compassionate spirit.

