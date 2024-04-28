Debby Ann Thrailkill

Co-Owner

Sundown Supply, Inc.

Debby Thrailkill is an innovative entrepreneur and dedicated philanthropist based in Orange County. With a successful career spanning three companies, including Sundown Lighting and Electric and Lighting Supply, Inc., she’s received accolades such as OCBJ’s “Family-Owned Business of the Year” Award for her exceptional leadership and team building skills. While achieving business success, Thrailkill’s commitment to community service led her to volunteer at South County Outreach, where she served as president of the Board of Directors for 10 years, overseeing significant growth in services to families in need. Upon retiring from her businesses, she founded Sundown Supply, Inc. and launched My Own, A Case for Kids, a charity providing suitcases and essentials to OC foster children. Thrailkill’s initiative has surpassed expectations, receiving recognition from Orange County Social Services and the City of Laguna Beach for her impactful work in breaking the cycle of trauma and spreading kindness in the community.