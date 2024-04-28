Senior Vice President

Crittenton Services for Children and Families

Denise Marie Cunningham boasts decades of influential leadership in social services and mental health. Holding both a Bachelor of Science and a master’s degree in marriage, family and child counseling from California State University, Fullerton, she began her career at Crittenton Services in 1991 as a therapist. Over time, her integrity and compassion propelled her to roles of greater responsibility, culminating in her current position as senior vice president. In this capacity, Cunningham oversees program development, supervises four vice presidents and shapes the agency’s procedural framework, earning her the moniker “Queen of Procedures.” Her proactive approach to problem-solving, coupled with her commitment to staff well-being and client care, defines her leadership style. Cunningham’s involvement in professional advisory boards and the establishment of partnerships with educational institutions highlight her dedication to the future of mental health professionals.

