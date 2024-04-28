Dr. Carol Humphreys

(Corey Sandler)

President & CEO

Sofia University

Dr. Carol L. Humphreys, Sofia University’s current president, brings a wealth of academic and mental health expertise. With roles ranging from provost to psychologist, she prioritizes academic excellence and core values of authenticity and inclusivity. Dr. Humphreys earned multiple degrees, including a Ph.D. in psychology, while advocating for accessible mental health resources. Transitioning to academia, she served at Saybrook University, prioritizing social justice and student-centered learning. As Sofia University’s president, she leads program innovation, global partnerships and online learning advancements. Dr. Humphreys ensures accreditation standards as a volunteer for WASC. Committed to diversity, she initiates inclusive hiring and diversity master plans. Beyond academia, she advocates for community service and volunteers with organizations such as the Girl Scouts of Orange County. She continues her commitment to social causes, focusing on voters’ rights, food insecurity and mental health education.

