Finalist: Adrienne Kessler

Chief Executive Officer

Speech and Language

Development Center

Adrienne Kessler, an advocate for individuals with disabilities, has pioneered innovative programs and partnerships. With a Doctor of Education from the University of La Verne and a graduate certificate from Harvard Business School, she brings a unique blend of clinical expertise and strategic leadership. As CEO of Speech and Language Development Center (SLDC), she revitalized the organization into a premier provider of education and therapies. Under her guidance, SLDC saw a surge in referrals and a significant expansion of clinical services, addressing needs in Riverside and Orange counties. Kessler fosters community partnerships, evident in collaborations with Cox Charities and the Anaheim Ducks Power PLAY! Foundation. She also champions academic collaborations, hosting graduate students for diagnostic practicums and engaging in research with leading universities. Beyond SLDC, Kessler influences policy and business strategy, serving on multiple boards.

