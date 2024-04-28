Finalist: Alicia Cox

CEO & Founder

Prjkt Restaurant Group

Alicia Cox, founder and CEO of Prjkt Restaurant Group, is a notable figure in Orange County’s dining scene, recognized for her innovative beachfront establishments and community engagement. With a background in marketing and the restaurant industry, she’s opened award-winning restaurants and led largescale marketing efforts. In 2023, Cox introduced brunch to Huntington Beach, hosted the county’s first beach pride event and launched The Salty B, a fashion and home goods retail destination. Her SeaScoops venture brings mobile concessions with ice cream treats to Orange County, expanding her company’s reach. Cox secured contracts for major surf events and holds a unique 10-year agreement for beach concessions along Huntington State Beach. Her forthcoming cookbook and YouTube channel will share her culinary expertise.

