Finalist: Andrea Brenholz

CEO & President

ATR International, Inc.

Andrea Brenholz, the dynamic CEO and president of ATR International since 2007, drives staffing excellence with industry foresight and innovation. Committed to ATR’s mission of enhancing experiences for businesses and professionals, she pioneers the integration of emerging technologies. Recognized as one of Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2018 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing, Brenholz mentors women and minorities and advocates for their advancement. She extends her influence by sitting on the National Board for Latinx Professionals. Her podcast, “Unicorn in the Boardroom,” echoes her encouragement of minority groups to reach their potential. As a STEM champion, she inspires local girls and women and volunteers as a board member and instructor for First Tee Silicon Valley (FTSV). Brenholz’s multifaceted leadership, mentorship and community engagement reflect her transformative impact on the staffing industry and society at large.

