Finalist: Chahira Solh

Chair of Executive Committee & Partner

Crowell & Moring LLP

Chahira Solh is the pioneering chair of Crowell & Moring’s executive committee, marking the firm’s first diverse female partner in this role. Her leadership is distinguished by a steadfast commitment to diversity and inclusion, evident through initiatives within the firm and across the legal industry. At Crowell & Moring, Solh spearheads efforts to promote racial equity, serving on the Racial Equity Task Force and advocating for diversity through the Sponsorship Program. She contributes to the Women’s Leadership Initiative, prioritizing the advancement of women lawyers. Outside the firm, she is involved in professional organizations like the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and the California Minority Counsel Program, where she mentors and sponsors emerging talent to foster inclusivity.