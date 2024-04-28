Finalist: Cynthia West

Director of the Leatherby Center

Chapman University

Cynthia West is the director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics and associate professor at Chapman University, CEO of Rezultant, sales strategy for startups, speaker, author and coach. She helps startups and entrepreneurs establish the sales side of their business by developing sales strategies, systems and processes, which grow revenues exponentially. As the sales leader for four startups, West is used to building from zero to $20M. One startup was acquired inside of one year by a major corporation and at another startup, she was the third person onboard and took the company public in three years. At the other two, West set up sales systems and processes, built revenue models, hired, onboarded and managed sales teams.