Finalist: Emily Egkan

Senior Manager, Tax

Withum

Emily Egkan is a trusted CPA and advisor at Withum in Irvine, CA. She exemplifies inspirational leadership through her unwavering dedication to service. As a senior manager (tax), she played a pivotal role in establishing Withum’s presence in Orange County and supporting the growth of the company’s western region. She mentors new staff and managers, prioritizing client service and work/ life balance. Egkan fosters a people-first environment, recognizing hard work and celebrating non-work-related achievements. Her innovative scheduling process enhances staff work/life balance, while her thought leadership in tax planning for the construction industry demonstrates her expertise. She leads Withum Irvine’s Women of Withum Team Member Resource Group, organizing inclusive events and fostering fellowship, and is also a founding member of the firm’s Parents Network TMRG. Beyond work, Egkan contributes to her community and advocates for accounting careers.