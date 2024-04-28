Finalist: Heather Falcone

Chief Executive Officer

Thermal-Vac Technology, Inc.

Heather Falcone is a seasoned servant leader with over 20 years of experience in the heat treating, brazing and chemical processing sectors, driving remarkable growth, innovation and recognition within companies. She assumes a pivotal role in directing strategic vision, operations and financial performance while fostering a culture of excellence, equality and social responsibility. Having immersed herself in the family-owned business from a young age, Falcone assumed the CEO role in 2019, guiding the company through pandemic challenges towards a new era of success and engagement. She champions diversity and inclusion, ensuring over 54% of the team at Thermal- Vac Technology represents underrepresented communities. She led significant corporate initiatives, including a four-day workweek, transitioning to clean energy solutions and achieving notable industry accreditations. Falcone’s achievements have garnered numerous accolades, including the Master Craftsman Award and OC Visionary recognition.